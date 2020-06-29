Global Bio Based Lubricants Market Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Overview | 2026 | Royal Dutch Shell, Green Earth Technologies, Inc., Magna International Pte Ltd., Polnox Corp., Klüber Lubrication, Castrol Limited

With the Global Bio Based Lubricants Market report, it becomes easy to gather Bio Based Lubricants Market industry information more quickly. It helps to outline target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. Analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out very carefully in the report. This Global Bio Based Lubricants Market report has been structured by a team of multilingual researchers who are expert at different languages with which they efficiently execute market research internationally.

Growing Demand of Bio-Based Oils From Automotive Sector

The demand for bio-based oils in lubricating sector is growing rapidly as eco-friendly characteristics ae offered by these lubricants. Since the automotive industries are engaged in the manufacturing of cars, trucks and other vehicles and usage of bio-based oils is required to give high anti-frictional properties to the transport industry.

In the U.S. nearly USD 2,500 million gallons of lubricants were manufactured among which 1.4% was related to automotive and rest of them was related to industrial lubricants. Hence, it is compulsory for the automotive engineers to become familiar with oils and greases which are related to automotive.

Bio-based Lubricants are very much essential in today’s world. Over the years, the science of lubricants and lubrication has advanced considerably. One of the technology named Eni Divisional R & D formulation was introduced for providing world’s leading lubricants for transport, protective and industrial purposes also supplying the needs for many customer segments including shipping, motorists and industrial users.

In past 2-3 years, the most advanced way of making the bio-based lubricants behave like petroleum based lubricants is to strip double bonds from molecules and add new elements or two molecules together to mimic the properties of petroleum lubricants.

One of the environmental advantages for such lubricants is the biodegradability of the exhaust and leakage and not their recyclability. Renewable bio-based lubricants are also known to decrease the friction coefficient between two surfaces.

Global bio-based lubricants market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL BIO-BASED LUBRICANTS MARKET

Some of the major players operating in this market are Royal Dutch Shell, Green Earth Technologies, Inc., Magna International Pte Ltd., Polnox Corp., Klüber Lubrication, Castrol Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation., MMXIX DSI Ventures, Inc., Chevron Corporation, BIOSYNTHETIC TECHNOLOGIES, BECHEM, CITGO Petroleum Corporation, ROCOL, RSC Bio Solutions and others.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL BIO-BASED LUBRICANTS MARKET

Global bio-based lubricants market is segmented into three notable segments which are raw material, application and end-user.

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into plant oil and animal oil. In 2019, plant oil segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In September 2017, Klüber Lubrication 2019 launched an innovative product NSF H1 lubricant for bearings operating under permanent high temperature. After this they have now succeeded in developing a new high-temperature grease for a wide range of applications in the food industry.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into hydraulic oil, metal working fluids, penetrating oils, grease, transformer oil and others. In 2019, hydraulic oil is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In November 2018, Quaker Chemical Corporation 2019 attended an event which takes place at The Georgia World Congress Centre in Atlanta and offers comprehensive fluid products ranges for tube & pipe and metal working processes.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into consumer automotive, commercial automotive, industrial and others. In 2019, commercial automotive segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

