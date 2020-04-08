Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market Projected to Reach USD 361.87 Million by 2026

The global Bioabsorbable Stents Market market in 2019 was approximately USD 186.5 Million. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 10.0% and is anticipated to reach over USD 361.87 Million by 2026.

Stent is a metallic or silicone tube that is inserted into a blood vessel’s lumen to hold its passage free. A bioabsorbable stent is a special form of stent that reabsorbs or dissolves in the patient’s body. Such stents are often used to treat heart-related problems such as blocked blood vessels. Geriatric population base that is more vulnerable to strokes needs stent implants for care, increasing acceptance levels of these devices, advancements in technology, and restenosis risk in patients undergoing angioplasty are some of the factors that boost the demand growth of the demand for bioabsorbable stents.

The global bioabsorbable stents market has been segmented on the basis of material, absorption rate, application as well as end user. On the basis of material segment the target market is segmented into polymer based stents and metallic stents. Also, on the basis of absorption rate segment the global market is segmented into slow- absorption stents and fast- absorption stents. Application segment is bifurcated as coronary artery diseases and peripheral artery diseases. On the basis of end user segment the global market can be segmented as hospitals, cardiac centers, and others. The coronary artery diseases segment is expected to account for the significant share in the taget maret over the forecat period, owing to growing aging population across the globe.

North America continues to dominate the global market for the target market, owing to presence of key operating players in the target market. Also, availability of advanced healthcare facility in the countries if thie region is also propelling growth of the target market in this region. The Asia Pacific market is expected to rise at a faster rate of growth as a result of increased awareness among people, increased investment in R&D, the use of skilled labor to produce products and increased investment by the pharmaceutical industry. Also, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to show lucrative growth opportunitis in the countries of this region.

Top key players operating in the market are Abbott Laboratories, STENTYS SA, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Microport Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Elixir Medical Corporation, and C.R. Bard, Inc. The key players operating in the global Bioabsorbable Stents market are focusing on the organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to get a competitive edge in the global market. Innovations and launch of advanced products are creating opportunities in the target market.

This report segments the Bioabsorbable Stents market as follows:

Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market: Material Segment Analysis

Polymer Based Stents

Metallic Stents

Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market: Absorption Rate Segment Analysis

Slow- Absorption Stents

Fast- Absorption Stents

Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market: Application Segment Analysis

Coronary Artery Diseases

Peripheral Artery Diseases

Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Others

Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



