Global Biodegradable Polymers Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Biodegradable Polymers Market industry valued approximately USD 35.06 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.87% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The major factor driving growth is an increase in demand for environment-friendly packaging by the consumers. Furthermore, the usage of the biodegradable polymer in medical devices is also encouraging its growth in the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

 PLA-based

 Starch-based

Application:

 Food Packaging

 Foam Packaging

 Biodegradable Bags

 Agriculture

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are BASF, FP International, BIOTEC, Cereplast, Mitsui Chemicals, NatureWorks, Plantic and Cortec group. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also the strategies used. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

Target Audience of the Biodegradable Polymers Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors