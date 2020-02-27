Business
Global Bioethanol Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026
“Global Bioethanol Market is valued approximately at USD 60 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
Bioethanol is a colorless fluid with an explicit odor. It is a biodegradable renewable resource that is produced from the biomass through the fermentation of sugar and other chemical processes. Due to biological origin and renewability of bioethanol is rapidly being adopted as a clean fuel as compared to conventional fuels. Rising concerns towards greenhouse gases emission coupled with government support towards the adoption of bioethanol fuel are key driving factors towards market growth. Moreover, reduction in conventional resources of energy and growing focus on renewable resources is further contributing towards market growth. In addition, increasing R&D coupled with the introduction of 2nd and 3rd generation biofuels are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the market over the forecast period. However, the high initial cost of production is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of the global Bioethanol market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to stringent regulations coupled with rising consumption of alcohol. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing demand for alcoholic beverages coupled with growing concern towards greenhouse gas reduction would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bioethanol market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Archer Daniels Midland Company
POET LLC
Green Plains Inc.
Valero Energy Corporation
Flint Hills Resource
Abengoa Bioenergy SA
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
Petrobras
The Andersons.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Feedstock:
Starch-based
Sugar-based
Cellulose-based
Others
By End-use Industry:
Transportation
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Alcoholic Beverages
Others
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Bioethanol Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
