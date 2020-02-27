Global Bioethanol Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026

“Global Bioethanol Market is valued approximately at USD 60 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Bioethanol is a colorless fluid with an explicit odor. It is a biodegradable renewable resource that is produced from the biomass through the fermentation of sugar and other chemical processes. Due to biological origin and renewability of bioethanol is rapidly being adopted as a clean fuel as compared to conventional fuels. Rising concerns towards greenhouse gases emission coupled with government support towards the adoption of bioethanol fuel are key driving factors towards market growth. Moreover, reduction in conventional resources of energy and growing focus on renewable resources is further contributing towards market growth. In addition, increasing R&D coupled with the introduction of 2nd and 3rd generation biofuels are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the market over the forecast period. However, the high initial cost of production is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global Bioethanol market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to stringent regulations coupled with rising consumption of alcohol. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing demand for alcoholic beverages coupled with growing concern towards greenhouse gas reduction would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bioethanol market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

POET LLC

Green Plains Inc.

Valero Energy Corporation

Flint Hills Resource

Abengoa Bioenergy SA

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Petrobras

The Andersons.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Feedstock:

Starch-based

Sugar-based

Cellulose-based

Others

By End-use Industry:

Transportation

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Alcoholic Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Bioethanol Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors