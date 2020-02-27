Global Biofuels Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Biofuels Market industry valued approximately USD xx million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The major factors propelling the growth are rising acceptance of renewable energy sources, the requirement for decreasing GHG emission and checking the degradation of the environment.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:



 Ethanol

 Bio-Diesel

Composition:



 Starch

 Sugar

 Lignocellulosic

 Plant Oil & Animal Fats

 Miscellaneous

Regions:



 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Cosan, Jilin Fuel Ethanol, ADM, Shell, Neste, Petrobras, INEOS Enterprises, and Renewable Energy Group. Acquisitions and effective mergers, new product launches and focus on continuous technology innovations are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

Target Audience of the Biofuels Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors