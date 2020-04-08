Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Projected to Reach USD 6.83 Billion by 2026

The global biologics safety testing market in 2019 was approximately USD 3.3 Billion. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 11.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 6.83 Billion by 2026.

Biologics products applied to products from biological sources that are produced. Biologics are used as medical items in animals and humans. Such biologics contain serum and blood products, large polypeptides, vaccines, antitoxins, toxins, viruses, etc. The protection of biologics is an important criterion for its use in animals and humans and also for regulatory approvals. The demand for the biologics safety testing market is driven by growing demand for biologics to address the burden of various chronic diseases, rising investment in life science research and development, rapid growth in new product launches, growth in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research and increased prevalence of chronic disorders.

The global biologics safety testing market has been segmented on the basis of product, test type, and application. On the basis of product segment, the target market is segmented into reagents and kits, services, and instruments. Also, on the basis of test type segment the global market is segmented into endotoxin tests, sterility tests, cell line authentication and characterization tests, residual host contamination detection tests, adventitious agent detection tests, bioburden tests, and other tests. Application segment is bifurcated as vaccine and therapeutics development, blood and blood-related products testing, cellular and gene therapy, tissue and tissue-related products testing, and stem cell research.

North America continues to dominate the global market for the target market, owing to the presence of key operating players in the target market. Also, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities in the countries if this region is also propelling growth of the target market in this region. Furthermore, growth in the focus on the new vaccine and therapeutics development by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is expected to fuel market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific market is expected to rise at a faster rate of growth as a result of increased awareness among people, increased investment in R&D, the use of skilled labor to produce products and increased investment by the pharmaceutical industry. Also, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to show lucrative growth opportunities in the countries of this region.

Top key players operating in the market are Merck KGaA, Pace Analytical Services Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Toxikon Corporation, Cytovance Biologics, Inc., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WuXi Apptec, SGS SA, Lonza Group LTD. and among others. The key players operating in the global biologics safety testing market are focusing on the organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to get a competitive edge in the global market. Innovations and the launch of advanced products are creating opportunities in the target market.

This report segments the Biologics Safety Testing market as follows:

Global Biologics Safety Testing Market: By Product

Reagents and Kits

Services

Instruments

Global Biologics Safety Testing Market: By Test Type

Endotoxin Tests

Sterility Tests

Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests

Residual Host Contamination Detection Tests

Adventitious Agent Detection Tests

Bioburden tests

Other Tests

Global Biologics Safety Testing Market: By Application

Vaccine and Therapeutics Development

Blood and Blood-related Products Testing

Cellular and Gene Therapy

Tissue and Tissue-related Products Testing

Stem Cell Research

Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



