Global Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market Demand 2020-2026 Corning Incorporated, GE Healthcare, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd

Production capacity and facility of key companies

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Corning Incorporated

GE Healthcare

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd

Lonza Group Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market report is segmented into following categories:

Type Segment

Media

Lysogeny Broth

Classical Media

Serum Free Media

Chemically Defined Media

Specialty Media

Stem Cell Media

Others

Sera

Fetal Bovine Sera

New Born Calf Sera

Others

Reagents

Antibiotics

DNA/RNS Isolation Reagents

PCR Reagents

Buffers

Others

Application Segment

Cancer Research

Biopharmaceuticals

Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering

Others

End User Segment

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institute

Research Laboratory

