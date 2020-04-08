Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market Projected to Reach USD 4,930 Million by 2026

The global bladder cancer therapeutics market in 2019 was approximately USD 3,700 million. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.1% and is anticipated to reach over USD 4,930 million by 2026.

Bladder cancer is caused by the rapid, unchecked growth of abnormal urinary bladder cells. Those cancer cells spread through the lining of the bladder’s muscle wall. More cancer cells grow to form a tumor that may spread to other parts of the body as well. Many treatments have emerged to treat bladder cancers, raising demand for bladder cancer therapy. Factors such as technical advances, creative technologies, specialized health care infrastructure, growing people’s awareness of cancer therapies and rising health care spending will drive the global demand for bladder cancer therapies.

The high cost of bladder cancer therapies and the asymptomatic nature of the disease can limit the market growth. But factors such as the growing prevalence of targeted biologics, the launch of new drugs and the acceptance of effective diagnostic tools that increase demand for the global therapeutic market for bladder cancer.

The global bladder cancer therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of cancer type and treatment. On the basis of cancer type segment, the target market is segmented into transitional cell bladder cancer, superficial bladder cancer, invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell bladder cancer, and other rare types. Also, on the basis of the treatment segment, the global market is segmented into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, and others.

North America continues to dominate the global market for the target market, owing to the presence of key operating players in the target market. Also, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities in the countries if this region is also propelling growth of the target market in this region. The Asia Pacific market is expected to rise at a faster rate of growth over the forecast year as a result of increased awareness among people, increased investment in R&D, the use of skilled labor to produce products and increased investment by the pharmaceutical industry. Also, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to show lucrative growth opportunities in the countries of this region.

Top key players operating in the market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, Merck & Co., Sanofi S.A., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. among others. The key players operating in the global bladder cancer therapeutics market are focusing on organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to get a competitive edge in the global market. Innovations and the launch of advanced products are creating opportunities in the target market.

This report segments the Bladder Cancer Therapeutics market as follows:

Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market: Cancer Type segment Analysis

Transitional Cell Bladder Cancer

Superficial Bladder Cancer

Invasive Bladder Cancer

Squamous Cell Bladder Cancer

Other Rare Types

Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market: Treatment Segment Analysis

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Others

Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



