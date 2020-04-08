Global Blepharoplasty Market Estimated to Reach USD 4.78 Billion by 2026

The global blepharoplasty market in 2019 was approximately USD 3.4 billion. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.1% and is anticipated to reach over USD 4.78 billion by 2026.

Blepharoplasty is a medical procedure that is used to patch droopy eyelids. Usually, this surgery includes the removal of excess skin, fat, and muscle. Due to age, eyelids expand as the supporting muscles weaken, leading to premature fat deposition and droopy eyelids and eyebrows slackening. Blepharoplasty includes primarily the treatment of eyelid disfigurations, deformities and defects. The demand for the blepharoplasty market is driven by an increasing desire to enhance the appearance aesthetically and raise awareness about cosmetic procedures.

Rising the number of baby boomers, rising disposable income and spending on health care are additionally important factors that fuel business growth. Nevertheless, social stigma relating to esthetic procedures in developing and underdeveloped nations along with the high cost of the procedure can restrict the growth of the market over the forecast period. It is estimated that the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries would offer growth opportunities for the global blepharoplasty market over the projected timeframe.

The global blepharoplasty market has been segmented on the basis of type and end-user. On the basis of type segment, the target market is segmented into upper eyelid blepharoplasty, lower eyelid blepharoplasty, and combination eyelid surgery. On the basis of end-user, the global market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.

North America continues to dominate the global market for the target market, owing to the presence of key operating players in the target market. Also, minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries, availability of advanced healthcare facilities in the countries if this region are also propelling the growth of the target market in this region. The Asia Pacific market is expected to rise at a faster rate of growth over the forecast year as a result of increased awareness among people, increased investment in R&D, the use of skilled labor to produce products and increased investment by the pharmaceutical industry. Also, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to show lucrative growth opportunities in the countries of this region.

Top key players operating in the market are Montenegro Clinic of Plastic Surgery, London Bridge Plastic Surgery, Bomtech Electronics Co., Advance Medical Systems Inc., USA Plastic Surgery, Stanford Health Care, GTG Wellness, Shoyukai, Grand Aespio Inc., and among others. The key players operating in the global Blepharoplasty market are focusing on organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to get a competitive edge in the global market. Innovations and the launch of advanced products are creating opportunities in the target market.

This report segments the Blepharoplasty market as follows:

Global Blepharoplasty Market: By Type

Upper Eyelid Blepharoplasty

Lower Eyelid Blepharoplasty

Combination Eyelid Surgery

Global Blepharoplasty Market: By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Other End Users

Global Blepharoplasty Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



