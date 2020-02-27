Global Blockchain Technology Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Blockchain Technology Market valued approximately USD 350 million in 2016 is anticipated to reach up to USD 10.5 billion growing with a lucrative growth rate of more than 50% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The market growth is attributed to increasing penetration of cryptocurrency and ICO, growing adoption of blockchain-as-a-service, blockchain to enable faster transactions, Moreover, rising adoption of the Blockchain Technology for Payments, Smart Contracts, and Digital Identities are creating a significant opportunity for the global blockchain technology market.

On the basis of providers segment global blockchain technology market is segmented into application and solution provider, middleware provider, infrastructure and protocols provider. Currently, the market is dominated by the application and solution provider segment, which is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Application and solution providers are offering secured and more efficient transactions and hence adding significant value to the business.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Providers:

 Application & Solution Provider

 Middleware Provider

 Infrastructure & Protocols Provider

By Application:

 Payments

 Exchanges

 Smart Contracts

 Documentation

 Digital Identity

 Supply Chain Management

 Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market BTL Group Ltd.,

Chain, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited., Deloitte Touch Tohmatsu Limited., Digital Asset Holding, LLC., Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI), IBM Corporation, The Linux Foundation, Microsoft Corporation, Monax Frequent cross-industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Blockchain Technology Market Analysis in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors