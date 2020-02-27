Technology
Global Blockchain Technology Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Blockchain Technology Market valued approximately USD 350 million in 2016 is anticipated to reach up to USD 10.5 billion growing with a lucrative growth rate of more than 50% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”
The market growth is attributed to increasing penetration of cryptocurrency and ICO, growing adoption of blockchain-as-a-service, blockchain to enable faster transactions, Moreover, rising adoption of the Blockchain Technology for Payments, Smart Contracts, and Digital Identities are creating a significant opportunity for the global blockchain technology market.
On the basis of providers segment global blockchain technology market is segmented into application and solution provider, middleware provider, infrastructure and protocols provider. Currently, the market is dominated by the application and solution provider segment, which is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Application and solution providers are offering secured and more efficient transactions and hence adding significant value to the business.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Providers:
Application & Solution Provider
Middleware Provider
Infrastructure & Protocols Provider
By Application:
Payments
Exchanges
Smart Contracts
Documentation
Digital Identity
Supply Chain Management
Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management
Others
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market BTL Group Ltd.,
Chain, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited., Deloitte Touch Tohmatsu Limited., Digital Asset Holding, LLC., Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI), IBM Corporation, The Linux Foundation, Microsoft Corporation, Monax Frequent cross-industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.
Target Audience of the Blockchain Technology Market Analysis in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5918-blockchain-technology-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com