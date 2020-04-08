Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Projected Around USD 1,499.29 Million By 2026

The global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market in 2019 is approximately USD 634.86 Million. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.34% and is projected to reach around USD 1,499.29 Million by 2026.

Blood pressure device is considered is one of the important devices used by professionals and individuals for determining the health condition of the patients. Blood pressure determines the physical condition of individuals. It is one of the most widely conducted diagnostic tests across the globe. It helps in determining the pressure of the blood across the wall of the vessels. Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices are the product widely available in the online store prepared as per the medical standard for the daily users.

The market is driven by an increasing number of hypertension patients across the world. Obesity and weight gain are major problems across the world. It is found as per the study, obesity and weight gain are the major factor responsible for hypertension. Metabolism related disorders like diabetes is also considered one of the major driving factors for supporting the blood monitoring device market. However, the lack of awareness is one of the major restraint factors across the globe. Nonetheless ongoing research and technological development market will bring huge market opportunities for the growth of the global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market.

In product type, the market is classified into two type’s upper arm and Wrist Type monitoring Device. Upper Arm acquires the largest market share in the year 2019. This segment acquires more than half of the global home blood pressure monitoring market. The growth is accounted for due to the increasing trend of doctors preferred in healthcare facilities. These products are categories into over the counter medical devices. The low price of the products is the main factor helps in driving the Upper Arm blood pressure monitoring device market.

Based on type of genders, the market is fragmented into two types: Males and Females. Male segment holds the largest percentage of shares and same will remain continue within the forecasted period. High purchasing power of male segment followed by keen interest in buying the gadgets makes them the most attractive segment for the market.

Based on end-users, the market is classified into Retail pharmacies and online pharmacies acquire more than 70% revenue generation in the year 2019 and will same remain within the forecasted period between 2019-2026. Public visiting retail pharmacies and online stores are larger in number and these stores provide handsome discounts to their customers.

The market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In healthcare sector, Asia pacific always considered as the most attractive market. Large Populations of China and India attract mostly for low price product available in the global market. Increasing per capita healthcare expenditures in Asia Pacific region will bring the huge opportunities within the forecasted periods. The Government initiatives like “Make in India” Campaign helps in driving the India’s home Blood pressure monitoring devices market.

Some of the most important market players in the global Home Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market are Hill-Rom, OMRON, Qardio, Koninklijke Philips, SunTech Medical, A&D Company, Beurer GmbH, American Diagnostic Corporation, Rossmax International, and Others.

The taxonomy of the Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Product Segment Analysis

Upper Arm Monitors

Wrist Monitors

Global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: End-Users Segment Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Store

Others

Global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: By Region Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



