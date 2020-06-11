Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2020-2024|Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Metronic PLC, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited, Electrical Geodesics, Inc. CAS Medical Systems Inc, Advanced Brain Monitoring

Global Brain Monitoring Market is expected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2024 from USD 1.2 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

This Brain Monitoring Devices market research report is formulated by using integrated advancements and latest technology to obtain the most excellent results. The information and analysis covered in the Brain Monitoring Devices market report brings into light the types of consumers, their preferences about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas about the enhancement of a product. A good number of top competitors are taken into consideration in this report to obtain the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. Breakdown and estimations of important industry trends, market drivers, market restraints, market size, market share and sales volume have been explained very well in the report.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Metronic

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Natus Medical Incorporated

Compumedics Limited

Electrical Geodesics, Inc

CAS Medical Systems Inc

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Above are the key players covered in the report

Market Segmentation: Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market

Global brain monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user and by geography. Based on product type, the brain monitoring devices market is categorized into devices and accessories. Factors such as increasing incidence of neurological, neurodegenerative, psychotic, and sleep disorders; the need for early diagnosis; availability of innovative portable and wearable home-based monitoring devices; and increasing patient awareness are driving the growth for the brain monitoring market. Based on procedure, the brain monitoring devices market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive procedures. The risk of complications such as hemorrhage and infections is lower in non-invasive procedures, resulting in their higher uptake. Moreover, there is greater focus on research for the development of advanced non-invasive devices for brain monitoring. These are some of the major factors driving the market growth for non-invasive brain monitoring in the forecast period.



Based on the geographical regions the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2015. The market in Asia is poised to witness the highest growth, attributed to factors such as increasing aging population, availability of low-cost labor and skilled manpower, increase in disposable incomes, rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, and increasing government emphasis on healthcare reforms in the region.

Recent Developments:

Brain monitoring is the process of tracking the activity of various parameters associated with the functionality of the brain. These include electrical activity, blood flow & magnetic activity, pressure surrounding the brain, cerebral oxygen, saturation & anomalies such as tumors or infections. The various tools available for brain monitoring include electroencephalography (EEG), magneto encephalography (MEG) & intracranial pressure monitors.

