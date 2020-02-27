Global Bulletproof Glass Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Bulletproof Glass industry valued approximately USD 3.58 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.90% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Increasing defense spending in several countries, and rising terror strikes, globally gives growth to the Bulletproof Glass Market. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

End-user:

 Automotive

 Military

 Construction

 Banking & Finance

Application:

 Defense & VIP Vehicles

 Government & Law Enforcement

 Cash-In-Transit Vehicles

 Commercial Buildings

 ATM Booths & Teller Stations

Security Levels:

 Security Levels

 Standard Protection Levels

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Nippon Sheet Co., Ltd China Specialty Glass AG, Saint-Gobain S.A., Smartglass International Ltd, Consolidated Glass Holdings, Inc, Total Security Solutions, Price Security, SCHOTT AG D.W., Apogee Enterprises, Inc., and National Glass. The companies are spending a lot on their research and development programs to keep up with the dynamically changing technologies in the market. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers.

Target Audience of the Bulletproof Glass Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

