Global C-RAN Ecosystem Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global C-RAN Ecosystem Market valued approximately USD 9.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The C-RAN Ecosystem Market is continuously growing in the global scenario over the coming years. Centralized RAN or C-RAN is an architectural shift in RAN (Radio Access Network) design, where the bulk of baseband processing is centralized and aggregated for a large number of distributed radio nodes. The advent of 5G network, the requirement for cost and energy-efficient network architecture are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, Bringing intelligence to the mobile edge computing which is likely to create a lucrative opportunity in the near future.

Additionally, C-RAN provides significant performance and economic benefits such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, virtualization, network extensibility, smaller deployment footprint, and reduced power consumption. These benefit also increasing the demand for the market across the globe. However, issues such as virtualization challenges and fronthaul investments are the restraining factors of the C-RAN Ecosystem market across the world. The regional analysis of the Global C-RAN Ecosystem Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Alphabet

• AT&T

• 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)

• Cisco Systems

• Ericsson

• China Telecom

• IBM Corporation

• Dell Technologies

• KT Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Vodafone Group

• ZTE

• SAI Technology

• Luminate Wireless

• Qualcomm

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Submarkets:

 RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)

 BBUs (Baseband Units)

 Fronthaul

By Air Interface Technology:

 3G & LTE

 5G & NR (New Radio)

By Network Architecture:

 Non-Virtualized C-RAN

 vRAN/Cloud RAN

By Deployment Model:

 Indoor

 Outdoor

By Cell Size :

 Small Cells

 Macro Cells

By Fronthaul Network Technology:

 Dedicated Fiber

 WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)

 OTN (Optical Transport Network)

 PON (Passive Optical Network)

 Ethernet

 Microwave

 Millimeter-wave

 G.Fast & Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global C-RAN Ecosystem Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

