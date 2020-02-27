Global Cancer Registry Software Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025

“Global Cancer Registry Software Market is valued approximately at USD 50.68 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Cancer registry is a computerized database which uses software solutions to organize, gather and store data of the cancer patients and evaluate cancer-specific upshots, situations and drug/medical device exposure. Growing number of cancer cases, increasing adoption of EHR, favorable government programs towards cancer and growing use of cancer patient registry data for post-marketing surveillance are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In 2018, it was estimated that there were 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths worldwide.

The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Owing to Tthe prevalence of cancer is on surging trend thereby escalating, the need for cancer registry software is also increased all over the world.

Moreover, increasing number of accountable care organizations and growth of cloud-based cancer patient registry solutions is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, privacy and data security-related concerns is one of the major factors anticipated to limiting the growth of global cancer registry software market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Cancer Registry Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, government funding initiatives to encourage the development of cancer registries and high investments in healthcare IT across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Onco, Inc.

C/Net Solutions

Elekta AB (PUB)

Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems

Electronic Registry Systems, Inc.

MckessonMcKesson Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Standalone Software

Integrated Software

By Deployment Model:

On-premise

Cloud-Based

By Database Type:

Commercial Database

Public Database

By Functionality:

Cancer Reporting to Meet State and Federal Regulations

Patient Care Management

Medical Research & Clinical Studies

Product Outcome Evaluation

By End-User:

Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators

Hospitals & Medical Practices

Private Players

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

Research Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Cancer Registry Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors