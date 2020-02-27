Health
Global Cancer Registry Software Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025
“Global Cancer Registry Software Market is valued approximately at USD 50.68 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
Cancer registry is a computerized database which uses software solutions to organize, gather and store data of the cancer patients and evaluate cancer-specific upshots, situations and drug/medical device exposure. Growing number of cancer cases, increasing adoption of EHR, favorable government programs towards cancer and growing use of cancer patient registry data for post-marketing surveillance are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In 2018, it was estimated that there were 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths worldwide.
The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Owing to Tthe prevalence of cancer is on surging trend thereby escalating, the need for cancer registry software is also increased all over the world.
Moreover, increasing number of accountable care organizations and growth of cloud-based cancer patient registry solutions is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, privacy and data security-related concerns is one of the major factors anticipated to limiting the growth of global cancer registry software market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Cancer Registry Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, government funding initiatives to encourage the development of cancer registries and high investments in healthcare IT across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Onco, Inc.
C/Net Solutions
Elekta AB (PUB)
Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems
Electronic Registry Systems, Inc.
MckessonMcKesson Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Standalone Software
Integrated Software
By Deployment Model:
On-premise
Cloud-Based
By Database Type:
Commercial Database
Public Database
By Functionality:
Cancer Reporting to Meet State and Federal Regulations
Patient Care Management
Medical Research & Clinical Studies
Product Outcome Evaluation
By End-User:
Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators
Hospitals & Medical Practices
Private Players
Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies
Research Centers
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Cancer Registry Software Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5029-global-cancer-registry-software-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com