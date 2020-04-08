Global Cancer Supportive Care Drug Market Projected Around USD 22,760.32 Million by 2026

The global Cancer Supportive Care Drug market in 2019 is approximately USD 21,230.12 Million. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.1% and is projected to reach around USD 22,760.32 Million by 2026.

Cancer is a group of diseases, describe as an abnormal cell growth which may not or may move to the other part of the body. In order to control cancer, many drug therapies are prescribed by a physician. Supportive drug is the medicine which is not the active part of therapy but incorporated in the remedy for the better management of disorders. The various drug is used as supportive drugs are G-CSFs, Bisphosphonates, Antiemetics, Opioids, NSAIDs, ESAs and Others.

The cancer supportive care drug market is highly driven by increasing number of cancer related disorders across the world. In addition, increasing aging population in Europe and North America is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, an increasing portion of the population with high per capita healthcare expenditures coupled with early detection is one of the major driving factors for this market. Various factors such as increasing the use of an immune-oncology agents and other alternatives may restraint the growth of the market. Increasing research and development and pipeline drugs may be considered as futuristic opportunities within the forecast periods.

In product type, the market is classified into seven types G-CSFs, Opioids, Antiemetics, Bisphosphonates, ESAs, NSAIDs, and Others. At present, G-CSFs used for neutropenia (CIN), For Anemia ESAs (CIA), for nausea and vomiting; antiemetics (CINV), bisphosphonates for cancer-induced bone diseases, and NSAIDs and opioids for the treatment of cancer pain. In terms of therapeutic Class, granulocytes stimulating factors accounted for the largest market shares in the year 2019 and the same remains continuous within the forecasted year followed by opioids.

Based on end-users, the market is classified into Specialty clinics, hospitals, direct to consumer and others. Public and Private Hospitals combined accounts for the largest market shares in the year 2019. This segment accounts for around more than 70% of market shares in the year 2019.

North America accounts for the largest market share in the year 2019. As per our analysis, North America accounted for more than 40% of the market share in the year 2019. Fast treatment, Public awareness, High literacy rate, advanced healthcare infrastructures are some of the major factors driving for this region. European Market is mainly driven by countries like the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. High per capita income is one of the major driving factors for this country. Brazil is the major driving country for the Latin America Market. Brazil contributes more than half of the revenue shares in the Latin American Region.

Some of the major players operating in Amgen, Merck, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Helsinn Healthcare, Heron Pharma, Tesaro, and Purdue Pharma amongst others.

This report segments the Cancer Supportive Care Drug market as follows:

Global Cancer Supportive Care Drug Market: Type Segment Analysis

G-CSFs

Bisphosphonates

Antiemetics

Opioids

NSAIDs

ESAs

Others

Global Cancer Supportive Care Drug Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hospital

Pharmacy

Others

Global Cancer Supportive Care Drug Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



