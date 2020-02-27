Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Carbon Nanotubes industry valued approximately USD 3.43 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.62% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The increasing feasibility of applications for carbon nanotubes gives growth to the market during the forecast period. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes

 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes

Method:

 Physical Process

 Chemical Process

 Miscellaneous Process

 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

 Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCVD)

 High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction (HIPCO)



Application:

Electronics & Semiconductors

Chemical & Polymers

Batteries & Capacitors

Energy

Medical Application

Advanced Materials Application

Aerospace & Defense

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Arkema S.A., Arry International Group Ltd. Carbon Solutions Inc., Cheap Tubes Inc., Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., Klean Carbon Inc., Kumho Petrochemical Company Ltd, Nano-C Inc., Nanocyl S.A., NanoIntegris Inc., and NanoLab, Inc. The companies are spending a lot on their research and development programs to keep up with the dynamically changing technologies in the market. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers.

Target Audience of the Carbon Nanotubes Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors