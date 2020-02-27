Global Cellulose acetate Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026

“Global Cellulose acetate Market is valued at approximately USD 4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Cellulose acetate is a partial synthetic composite and is attained by acetylation of the plant constituent cellulose. Wood pulp and cotton linens are the two-common sources of cellulose. Cellulose is a high-performance thermoplastic polymer that has numerous adaptable properties. It is widely used in medical gauze, home furnishing, ribbons, coffin linings, woven satins, woven velvets, and others. Growing demand for cellulose acetate in emerging economies, and technological advancement are two driving factors of the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for advanced cellulose acetate in reducing exposure to toxicants and growing export from APAC countries coupled with rapid industrialization is creating growth opportunities in the market over the forecast period. However, the price volatility of raw material is expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of the global Cellulose acetate market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America also witnesses satisfactory growth in the global Cellulose acetate market owing to high demand from the food packaging and textile industry. Europe is also witnessing considerable growth owing to the increasing cloth and textile industry. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to growing research and development in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan. Further, the market in the APAC region is expected to drive owing to increased technological & infrastructural developments.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eastman Chemical Company

Solvay

Celanese Corporation

China National Tobacco Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Acordis Cellulostic Fibers

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Sappi

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fiber

Plastic

By Application:

Cigarette Filters

Textiles & Apparel

Photographic Films

Tapes & Labels

By Regions:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Cellulose acetate Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

