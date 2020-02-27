Business
Global Cellulose Ester Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025
“Global Cellulose Ester Market valued approximately USD 8.76 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The Cellulose Ester market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Cellulose esters are the additive compounds of cellulose being used due to the exclusive properties offered by them such as quick-drying ability, compatibility, and excellent flow-out properties. Various factors including the shift of manufacturing base of cigarettes from developed countries to emerging countries such as India, China and are offering lucrative opportunities to the Asia-Pacific region to register dominance in the market in upcoming years.
Cellulose esters find numerous applications in various industries including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, oil & gas industries, paper and textile industries, automobile industry, etc. The rising demand for cellulose esters particularly in the Asia-Pacific region is primarily driving the market. However, the volatility in the prices of raw materials used for manufacturing cellulose esters acts is a major challenge for the industry.
On the basis of segmentation, the Cellulose Ester market is segmented into Type and application. The type segment is classified into Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Acetate Propionate, Cellulose Acetate Butyrate, Cellulose Nitrate, and Others. The application segment is classified into Coatings, Plasticizers, Cigarette Filters, Inks, Films & Tapes, and Others. The Type segment is anticipated to dominate the Cellulose Ester market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.
The regional analysis of Global Cellulose Ester Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players mainly include-
Eastman Chemical Company
Solvay
China National Tobacco Corporation
Acordis Cellulostic Fibers
Celanese Corporation
Daicel Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Sichuan Push Acetati
Rayonier Advanced Materials
Sappi
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Cellulose Acetate
Cellulose Acetate Propionate
Cellulose Acetate Butyrate
Cellulose Nitrate
Others
By Application:
Coatings
Plasticizers
Cigarette Filters
Films & Tapes
Inks
Others
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Cellulose Ester Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
