Global Ceramic Coatings Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Ceramic Coatings Market industry valued approximately USD 7.12 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.34% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The major factors driving the growth are escalating usage in the aerospace & defense industry, and automobile engine components.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

 Oxide Coatings

 Carbide Coatings

 Nitride Coatings

Technology:

 Thermal Spray

 Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Application:

 Transportation & Automotive

 Energy

 Aerospace & Defense

 Industrial Goods

 Healthcare

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Bodycote PLC, Praxair Surface Technologies Inc., Ultramet, APS Materials Inc., Kernite Group Ltd., Kurt J. Lesker Co., Aremco Products, Inc., and Element 119. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development, by new product launches and focus on continuous technology innovations.

Target Audience of the Ceramic Coatings Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors