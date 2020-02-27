Global Chemicals Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Chemicals Market valued approximately USD 4378.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Chemicals Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The chemicals industry is one of the largest manufacturing industries in the world. It manufactures a variety of chemical products by processing raw materials such as air, water, natural gas, oil, metals, and minerals. Chemicals occur naturally and can be made artificially. Rising economic growth and pass-through of rising naphtha prices onto downstream chemical product prices are the driving factors of the chemicals market across the globe. In addition, the surging utility of chemicals in many end-user verticals such as automotive, petroleum, healthcare and mining is also boosting the market growth of chemicals. Further, the surging utility of fertilizers and pesticides in agriculture is creating numerous opportunities in the market over the coming years. One of the most important advantages in the field of chemistry was the invention of “plastics”. plastics have replaced many other materials as they were handy and economical. Another two important chemicals are acids and bases. acids are present in orange and lemon which are tangy and sharp and are also present in fizzy drinks and vinegar which is used for digestion. The baking soda acts as a medicine to put on bee stings which are acidic in nature. However, compatibility concerns & government norms and policies over the chemical industries are one of the major restraining factors for the global chemical market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Chemicals Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share with approximately 60% in 2016 owing to China and India are the fast-growing chemical markets in this region. China accounts for more than half of Asia’s chemical sales in the region. Europe is the third-largest region in the global Chemicals market with a 19% share in 2016. North America is the second-largest which exhibits higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increased economic growth in the region with 20% market share.

The major market player included in this report are:

• BASF

• Sinopec

• Exxon Mobil

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

• Puma

• Bayer AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

 Petrochemicals

 Industrial Gas

 Synthetic Dye

 Ethyl Alcohol

 Plastic Material

 Synthetic Rubber

 Fertilizers

 Pesticides

 Paints & Coatings

 Adhesives

By Application:

 Soaps & Cleans

 Printing Inks

 Toiletries

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Chemicals Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors