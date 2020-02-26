Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | Biocept Inc., Biocept Ltd , Biofludica Inc

Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market to reach USD 22.5 billion by 2025.

“Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market valued approximately USD 5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.20% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Circulating tumor cells are significantly useful in determining the status of disease progression rate and projection of therapy needed for tumor eradication. Further development of various tumor markers that can be used along with companion diagnostics to diagnose or monitor various forms of cancer are expected to boost usage rates of CTC tests in the coming years.

Circulating tumor cell detection test possesses the ability to detect, quantify, and analyze tumor cells in the blood of cancer patients. It includes enrichment, detection and analysis of the detected circulating tumor cells. Circulating tumor cells tests are applicable in the characterization of tumor cells through biochemical marker analysis. CTC isolation, detection, and molecular characterization systems find investigational application in prostate, breast, colon, head, neck, skin, lung, and pancreatic cancer

Growing incidences oncology diseases and the introduction of novel biotechnological methods that enable the isolation and quantitation of circulating tumor cells. Furthermore, other factors like early disease diagnosis, cost savings on multiple treatments, drug safety, patient compliance, and optimization of therapies are attributive for rising demand for the preventive medicine, thus influencing the demand for CTC tests.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

 CTC Enrichment Method

 CTC Detection Method

 CTC Analysis

By Application:

 Cancer Cell Research

 EMT biomarkers Development

 Tumorigenesis Research

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Adna Gen AG, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Apocell Inc., Aviva Biosciences, Biocept Inc., Biocept Ltd , Biofludica Inc, Canopus Biosciences Ltd, Celltraffix Inc., Clearbridge Biomedics pte ltd

and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

