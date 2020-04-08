Global Clinical Trials Market Anticipates To Hit A Revenue Of USD 60 Billion By 2026

The global clinical trials market in 2019 was exceeded USD 40 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% and is anticipated to hit USD 60 Billion by 2026.

Clinical trials are observatory studies or experiments conducted on human volunteers to test novel drugs or equipment designed to diagnose, prevent, or treat certain types of disorders. The global clinical trials market growth is attributed to the incorporation of novel technologies to conduct clinical trials, the substantially growing demand of the healthcare sector among emerging economies, and rising incidences of chronic disorders. Moreover, the adoption of advanced research & development tools and methodologies by various pharmaceutical companies has propelled the drug designing rate, which in turn, fuels the demand for CROs (clinical research organizations) to clinically test specific drugs. Thus, constantly rising drug and equipment designing rate eventually leads to the propulsion of the global clinical trials market.

By phase segment, the “Phase I trials” category to hold the dominating position in the global clinical trials market during the study timeframe

Phase I Trials category under the phase segment is projected to lead the global clinical trials industry in the coming years owing to the growing demand for effective treatment and diagnostics procedures across the globe. Besides this, the considerably growing per capita income in various regions is projected to fuel the demand for the clinical trials market.

By design, the interventional segment holds the leading position in the global clinical trials market

In 2019, the interventional segment held the major revenue share of the global market. The objective behind the intervention trial is to discover more about a specific intervention. It is among the most prominent methods conducted in clinical trials. The splendid growth of the interventional segment is attributed to the growing requirement for interventional study design while conducting clinical trials and enduring demand for chronic diseases’ treatment. Moreover, technological advancement in clinical trial methods is anticipated to propel the segment during the forecast period.

Some of the key players driving the global clinical trials market are Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, PRA Health Sciences, Syneos Health, QVIA, ICON Plc, Chiltern International Ltd., Pfizer, Charles River Laboratory, PAREXEL International Corporation, SGS SA, Clinipace, Wuxi AppTec Inc., and Novo Nordisk A/S, among others.

This report segments the global clinical trials market as follows:

Global Clinical Trials Market: Phase Segmentation Analysis

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Global Clinical Trials Market: Study Design Segmentation Analysis

Interventional

Observational

Expanded Access

Global Clinical Trials Market: Indication Segmentation Analysis

Autoimmune/Inflammation

Pain management

Cardiovascular

CNS condition

Oncology

Diabetes

Obesity

Others

Global Clinical Trials Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



