Global Cloud Managed Services Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Cloud Managed Services Market valued approximately USD 23.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.8 % over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Increasing ICT spending and growing trend of big data analytics, increasing adoption of managed services by SMEs, and the need for companies to focus on their core business are the major drivers of this market. Mobility services and security services are the fastest-growing managed service in the market. The proliferation of mobile devices and the trend of BYOD in various organizations has made companies seek services that could help them to manage these devices along with the data generated through it, for better utilization and security need. Moreover, IoT adoption and big data trend have led to a sudden requirement of data security due to which, managed security services are witnessing high demand among customers. Moreover, these requirements have led SMEs to opt and demand managed services and focus on their core business to incur better results.

Private cloud-based deployments are gaining high traction in the market as it provides better control of the data and can reduce the risk of loss of data and issues connected to regulatory compliance. Moreover, due to its seamless benefits such as organization control, cost and energy efficiency, and improved reliability, companies prefer to deploy a private cloud in their environment.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Private

 Public

By Industry:

 Telecom & IT

 Government & Education

 BFSI

 Retail & Consumer

 Healthcare

 Manufacturing & Automotive

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Cisco System, IBM, Ericsson., Accenture PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, NTT Data Corporation., CenturyLink, China Huaxin, Fujitsu Limited and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Cloud Managed Services Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

