Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market industry valued approximately USD 4.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Cloud RAN is a centralized radio access network which is consist of the remote radio heads (RRHs), baseband unit (BBU) and CPRI (Common Public Radio Interface). The adoption of Centralized-RAN architecture by mobile operators to solve the capacity and coverage issues is a major factor driving the growth in the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Components:

 Infrastructure Solutions

o Remote Radio Unit

o Baseband Unit

o Fronthaul

o Others

 Services

o Consulting

o Design and development

o Maintenance and support

o Others

Network Type:

 3G

 LTE & 5G

Deployment Type:

 Indoor

 Outdoor

Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are; ZTE Corporation, Altiostar Networks, Inc., Ericsson AB., NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corporation, ASOCS Ltd. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors