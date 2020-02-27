Health
Global Cold Plasma Market ,Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025
“Global Cold Plasma Market is valued approximately at USD 1.30 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy compounded growth rate of more than 15.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
Cold plasma, which is also known as non-equilibrium plasma or non-thermal plasma, is a classification of plasma and is considered as the fourth state of matter. It has several applications in bioengineering, medical and therapeutics. It is mainly used for sterilization of biomedical surfaces, medication of living biological tissues, and surface variation of biomedical devices and materials, due to its antimicrobial & bactericidal properties.
Rising cases of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), due to the lack of sanitation and precaution; increasing application of cold plasma in various industries and growing benefits of cold plasma technology are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to theto the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 in 25 hospital patients has at least one HAI every year. Similarly, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, in 2015, 11,788 (around 8.0%) patients admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for over two days suffered from at least one ICU-developed HAI.
Moreover, growing application of cold plasma in the medical industry along with growing demand from developing nations is the major factor which is likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, huge capital incurred for implementing cold plasma technology is one of the major factorfactors anticipated to limiting the growth of global Cold Plasma market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Cold Plasma Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technologically advanced products, rise in demand for advanced procedures for various treatments, increasing HAI cases, and rising awareness about applications of cold plasma in medicine across the region.
However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to the increasing demand for decontaminated frozen food, growing manufacturing facilities of textiles, and the rising production of polymers in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Nordson Corporation
P2i Limited
Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Ltd.
Apyx Medical Corporation
Plasmatreat GmbH
Relyon Plasma GmbH
Henniker Plasma
Enercon Industries Corporation
AcXys Plasma Technologies
Tantec A/S
Thierry Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Industry:
Textile Industry
Polymer & Plastic Industry
Electronics & Semiconductor Industry
Food & Agriculture Industry
Others
By Application:
Adhesion
Etching
Wound Healing
Cancer Treatment
By End-User:
Atmospheric
Low-Pressure
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Cold Plasma Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
