Global Compound Management Market Projected Around USD 730 Million by 2026

The global compound management market in 2019 was approximately USD 280 Million. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 14.3% and is anticipated to reach over USD 730 Million by 2026.

Chemical libraries are the main source of data for pharmaceutical companies during the time spent on product disclosure. Substance libraries are used through high-performance screening to guide the drug disclosure process. Compound libraries are held under carefully controlled ecological conditions with standard checks of virtue, quantity, polluting factors, usability time and specific parameters. The natural mixes, for example, peptides, nucleic acids, filtered proteins, monoclonal antibodies, compounds and so forth need appropriate management and upkeep. Compound management, for the most part, applies to the executives of these synthetic substances and biologics with a database system and assistance, the re-establishment of obsolete synthetic concoctions and the quality assurance of broad storage conditions and other similar activities. In the market for compound management, different computerized frameworks that supervise compound libraries are all the more competently available.

Compound management sector is motivated by a rising increase in R&D, the growth of product disclosures worldwide, a flood of synthetic libraries, technological innovations, innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry and an increasing interest in the redistribution of synthetic compounds and biologics. High start capital projects can, however, serve as limiting components for the growth of the business. The focal point of significant makers on business growth in the developing business sector can pose a significant potential for a compound management market.

The global compound management market has been segmented on the basis of type, sample type, end-user, and application. On the basis of the type segment, the target market is segmented into services and products. The product section represented the biggest piece of the pie in 2019, while the services portion is relied upon to encounter quick CAGR over the time span because of developing interest in outsourcing sources. Technological advances and the accessibility of automated frameworks are factors that contribute to the wide piece of the pie of the product portion.

On the basis of the sample type segment, the global market is segmented into chemical compounds and biosamples. The high number of chemical mixtures and the considerable expense of automated systems are factors that make up the largest part of the pie of chemical compounds. The Bio Samples section would be the most advanced product in the figure period inferable from growing interest in biologics over chemical compounds.

On the basis of the application segment, the global market is segmented into biobanking, drug discovery, gene synthesis, and other applications. The drug discovery application section holds the biggest piece of the pie because of a developing number of drug discovery organizations and expanded R&D spending. The application portion of gene synthesis will extend at rapid CAGR over the figure time frame.

Additionally, the End User segment is bifurcated as CRO, pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and others. The pharmaceutical companies had a significant market share in 2019.

Geographically market is categorized as Latin America, North America, APAC, Europe, and the MEA regions. North America is estimated to dominate the global market in the near future owing to the increasing adoption of the technically advanced products in the countries of this region. This growth is attributed due to rising awareness among the individuals regarding the use of advanced healthcare gadgets in the region.

Top key players operating in the market are Wuxi Apptec, Icagen, TTP Group, Tecan, TCG Lifesciences, Hamilton Company, Frontier Scientific., Evotec, Biosero, Labcyte, and Brooks Automation. Key operating players of the compound management market are focusing on the development of more advanced, reliable, and cost-effective products in order to contribute to the revenue growth of the global market.

This report segments the compound management market as follows:

Global Compound Management Market: By Type

Products Software Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems Automated Liquid Handling Systems Other Compound/Sample Storage Systems

Services

Global Compound Management Market: By Sample Type

Chemical Compounds

Bio samples

Global Compound Management Market: By Application

Drug Discovery

Gene Synthesis

Bio Banking

Other applications

Global Compound Management Market: By End User

Pharmaceutical companies

Research laboratories

Contract research organizations

Other end users

Global Compound management Market: Regional

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



