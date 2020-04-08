Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Projected to Reach USD 2,384.2 Million by 2026

The global Computer Vision in Healthcare market in 2019 was approximately USD 262.2 Million. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 29.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 2,384.2 Million by 2026.

Work into computer vision, image processing, and pattern recognition over the past few decades has made tremendous progress. Medical imagery has also attracted rising attention in healthcare applications in recent years due to its critical aspect. The computer vision uses image recognition algorithms to make the diagnosis quicker and more precise than a doctor. Computer vision technology was used in various treatments and interventions to treat those conditions. Technologies for 3D modeling and rapid prototyping have now focused on developing medical imaging modalities which include MRI and CT.

The demand for computer vision systems in the healthcare sector, government initiatives to increase the adoption of AI-based technology, big data in healthcare, and the use of computer vision in precision medicine drive growth of computer vision in the healthcare industry.

The Computer Vision in Healthcare market is segmented into product, application, end-user and region segment. The product segment is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment accounted for the largest segment owing to the increase in the computer vision adoption. Software is the second most trailing segment whereas the services segment is anticipated to have the most lucrative growth in the coming years. The application segment is classified into medical imaging and diagnostics, surgeries and other applications. Medical imaging is likely to dominate the computer vision in healthcare market. The end-user segment is segmented into healthcare providers, diagnostic centers and other end users. Healthcare providers are thought to be acquiring the maximum share in the end-user segment of the computer vision in healthcare market.

On the basis of Geography, North America continues to lead the global market for computer vision in healthcare. Europe follows North America in the computer vision in healthcare market in terms of revenue and number players. The Asia Pacific market will probably witness a very lucrative computer vision in healthcare market over the coming years owing to the positively evolving healthcare infrastructure that has started adopting automation, intraoperatability, cloud computing, and point-of-care features.

Top key players operating in the market are NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., IBM, Google, Basler AG, Arterys, AiCure, and iCAD Inc. amongst others.

This report segments the Computer Vision in Healthcare market as follows:

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Hardware Processors CPUs GPUs FPGAs ASICs VPUs Memory devices Networks

Software Cloud-based On-premise

Services

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market: Application Segment Analysis

Medical imaging and diagnostics

Surgeries

Other applications

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market: End User Segment Analysis

Healthcare providers

Diagnostic centers

Other end users

Global Computer Vision in HealthcareMarket: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



