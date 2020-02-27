Technology
Global Computerized Maintenance Management System Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Computerized Maintenance Management System Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The Computerized Maintenance Management System Market is continuously growing on a surging trend in the coming years. The major driving factor of the global Computerized Maintenance Management System market is increasing demand across enterprises due to its features and rising need to manage computer databases for the efficient functioning of the organization. Furthermore, increasing adoption of predictive maintenance and cloud and low cost are some other factors that exert a positive impact on market growth. Nevertheless, the factors causing obstacles in the global computerized maintenance management System market are lack of skilled personnel, poor upgrade capability and longer implementation time.
Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) is a software package that maintains a computer database of information about an organization’s maintenance operations. It helps to maintenance workers do their jobs more effectively. CMMS also is known as by Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS). CMMS offers various benefits such as plan & schedule maintenance, manage work orders, eliminate paperwork, enhance productivity, reduce downtime, reduce repair cost, increase safety, compliance with regulatory standards, eliminate lost order, analyze real costs of equipment and manage spare parts inventory.
The regional analysis of the Global Computerized Maintenance Management System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising penetration of cloud and mobility in the market. Europe also contributes a major growth rate in the global Computerized Maintenance Management System market owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based applications. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing demand for enterprise management, especially in developing nations such as India, China, and Japan.
The major market player included in this report are:
• IBM
• Maintenance Connection
• Infor
• eMaint
• Hippo
• Fastrak
• Fix
• MPulse
• Limble
• MVP Plant
• EPAC Software
• NEXGEN
• AssetPoint
• MicroMain
• MAPCON
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Cloud-Based CMMS Software
Web-Based CMMS Software
On-Premises Software
By Application:
Small Businesses
Midsized Businesses
Large Businesses
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Computerized Maintenance Management System Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
