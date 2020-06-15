Global Contrast Agents Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Bayer, GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Contrast Agents market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Contrast agents are chemicals, which are used to enhance the image effect to observe by injecting (or taking) into human tissue or organs. The density of contrast agents is higher or lower than surrounding tissue and this contrast can display images via some device.

Contrast agents are widely used in diagnostic imaging procedures such as CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, ultrasounds, and related procedures.

In terms of volume, the production of contrast agents was about 242794 K Dose in 2015 and is anticipated to reach 329523 K Dose by 2021.

The contrast agents industry is a quite concentrated market with a few companies dominates the market. Bayer is the dominate producer of contrast agents, the production was 74476 K Dose in 2015, accounting for about 30.67% of the total amount, followed by GE Healthcare, with the production market share of 25.54 %. The top four companies occupied about 79.40 % production share of the market in 2015.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the contrast agents industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the North America

Europe and Japan, accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position.

The emerging markets (such as China, India) have relatively small scales. However, they have much higher market increasing growth than developed countries. They are the main growth areas in the global contrast agents market.

The sales volume shares of North America, Europe, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia were 27.91%, 19.65%, 22.52%, 11.07%, 7.35% and 3.52%.

There are mainly two types of contrast agents: iodine preparations type and gadolinium preparations type. Currently, iodine preparations type is the main product and it occupied 81 % share in 2015.

X-CT accounted for the largest market with about 85.10 % market share of the global contrast agents consumption in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.92 % from 2016 to 2021. With over 13 % share in the contrast agents market, MRI was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% in terms of consumption volume, from 2016 to 2021.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of contrast agents was fluctuant in recent years. Over the next few years, we predict that price will decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Contrast Agents 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Contrast Agents Industry

Global Contrast Agents market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Contrast Agents industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Contrast Agents industry players.

GLOBAL CONTRAST AGENTS INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Contrast Agents market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Contrast Agents business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Contrast Agents business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Contrast Agents industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Contrast Agents market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Contrast Agents Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Iodine Preparations

Gadolinium Preparations

Others

Application–

X-CT

MRI

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Contrast Agents industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Contrast Agents Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Bayer, GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging, Guerbet Group, Hengrui Medicine, YRPG, Lantheus, BeiLu Pharma

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

