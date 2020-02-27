Global Core Banking Software Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Core Banking Software Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Core Banking Software Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of the global Core Banking Software market is the increasing demand for advanced banking technologies and the growing need for operating customer accounts for a single server. In addition, managing customer account efficiently so that customer can anytime visit in the bank and gain information of their account and increasing adoption of it in the bank for centralized management are some other factors which propel the market growth of core banking software. The major restraining factor of global Core Banking Software market is lack of awareness among enterprises about modern banking technologies and no synchronization between core banking solution and global industry expectations. Core banking software is that software which is used for recording and managing banks customer transaction made to their account. This software is adopted by a number of banks for easy flow of banking activities, enhanced risk management and are able to monitor the transaction activities from any branch of a bank. Core banking software offers benefits such as reduce operational costs, minimize human intervention thereby limiting factor, makes the internal staff more competent, facilitates decision making through reporting & analytics, reduction of risks with the help of optimum checks & safety and increases employee efficiency.

The regional analysis of the Global Core Banking Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing adoption of advanced core banking solution software by prime banks in the region. Europe is also estimating to project a major growth in the global Core Banking Software market due to the implementation of core banking solutions by banks. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing awareness among banks to adopt advanced banking technologies in developing countries such as China and India.

The major market player included in this report are:

• SAP SE

• Oracle

• Infosys

• FIS

• Capgemini

• Tata Consultancy Services

• Temenos Group

• Finastra

• Unisys

• HCL Technologies

• Infrasoft Technologies

• Fiserv

• Jack Henry & Associates

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Software

 Services

By Application:

 Retail Banks

 Private Banks

 Corporate Banks

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

