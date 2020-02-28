Global Corporate LMS Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Corporate LMS Market valued approximately USD 1.58 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.23% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major driving factor of the global Corporate LMS market is continuous innovation in E-learning tools, growing emphasis on continuous learning and automating assessment functionalities. Moreover, increasing trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) and enterprise mobility is another major factor that fueling the market growth. The major restraining factor of the global corporate LMS market is technical constraints to implement LMS and low motivation & engagement by the organization.

A corporate learning management system (LMS) is a system that is preferred by companies to educate their employees. It provides various online material so that it can easily manage employees’ progress as well as monitor their performance. It can analyze skill gap analysis by providing pre-testing. There are many benefits of corporate LMS such as it organizes e-learning content in one location, it provides unlimited access to eLearning materials, it can easily track learner progress and performance, it reduces learning and development costs and it keeps organization up-to-date with compliance regulations.

The regional analysis of Global Corporate LMS Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share in 2018 owing to technological advancements. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global corporate LMS market. The Asia Pacific also anticipated exhibiting higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing adoption of LMS solutions and regional presence of major IT companies.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Cornerstone OnDemand

• Oracle

• SAP

• Skillsoft

• Aptara

• Articulate

• City & Guild Group

• Desire2Learn

• Docebo

• Saba Software

• Schoology

• Tata Interactive Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Solutions

 Services

By Delivery Mode:

 Distance Learning

 Instructor-Led Training

 Blended Learning

By Deployment Type:

 On-premises

 Cloud-based

By Vertical:

 Software & Technology

 Healthcare

 Retail

 BFSI

 Manufacturing

 Government & Defense

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Corporate LMS Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5389-global-corporate-lms-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com