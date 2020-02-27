Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Corrugated Box Packaging Market is continuously growing on a surging trend in the global scenario. Corrugated boxes are paper-based container boxes used to pack various durable and non-durable goods. These boxes are made up of corrugated paperboard that contains rows of air columns. The columns make their paper tougher than average cardboard with air acting as a cushion for any items inside them. Increasing demand of packaging boxes due to rapid industrialization and development of the e-commerce marketplace are the driving factors exerting a positive influence on market growth. In addition, growing demand from food & beverage industry and rise in demand for packaged products are also propelling the Corrugated Box Packaging demand. Corrugated box packaging protects items during long-distance transportation. They are extremely cost-effective, sustainable, lightweight, versatility and completely recyclable. These benefits of corrugated box packaging also result in an increase in demand assisting the growth of the market. However, the volatility in corrugated box prices and availability of a low-cost alternative to corrugated boxes such as corrugated plastic container are some factors which are limiting the global Corrugated Box Packaging market. Moreover, poor barrier property of corrugated packaging material is also restricting its use across the world.

Key areas considered for regional analysis of the global digital money transfer market include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to escalating e-commerce activities and booming sales of processed food & beverages especially in developing nations such as China, India, and South Korea. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth in the global Corrugated Box Packaging market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasingly strict regulations regarding non-biodegradable materials.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Amcor

• International Paper

• Smurfit Kappa Group

• MeadWestvaco

• Mondi Group

• DS Smith

• Oji Holdings Corporation

• Sononco Products

• U.S. Corrugated

• TGI Packaging

• Nampak Ltd.

• Georgia-Pacifi

• Welch Packaging

• Induspac

• Clarasion

The objective of the study is to define the market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offering of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Single Corrugated

 Double Corrugated

 Triple Corrugated

By Application:

 Food & Beverages

 Electronics & Home Appliance

 Consumer Goods

 Pharmaceutical Industry

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

