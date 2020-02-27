Global Cumene Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Cumene Market industry valued approximately USD 18.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Cumene is also known as isopropyl benzene which is an organic compound. It is formed by an aliphatic substitution of aromatic compounds and is a component of refined fuels & crude oil. Increasing demand for phenol from various key applications including construction, pharmaceuticals, and adhesives, along with developments in the production process of Cumene is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Cumene is a combustible colorless liquid with a boiling point of 152 °C. The cumene produced as a pure compound is converted to cumene hydroperoxide. This is an intermediate in the synthesis of many industrially significant chemicals, mainly acetone and phenol. Major factors speculated to propel the market are growing requirement for phenol from numerous important end-users like pharmaceuticals, construction materials, and adhesives along with improvements in the production process of Cumene

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Production:

 Zeolite

 Solid Phosphoric Acid

 Aluminum Chloride

Application:

 Phenol

o Phenol resins

o Caprolactam

o Bisphenol A

o Alkyl phenols

o Others

 Acetone

o Solvent use

o Methyl Methacrylate

o Bisphenol A

o Aldol chemicals

o Others

 Others

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are; Dow Chemical Company, JX Holdings, ExxonMobil Corporation, BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Borealis, INEOS Group, Total S.A., Shell Global, LG Chem Ltd., and Versalis S.p.A. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Cumene Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors