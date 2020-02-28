Global Data Virtualization Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Data Virtualization Market valued approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.4% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major driving factor of the global Data Virtualization market is focused on reducing infrastructure costs and the generation of large amounts of data. to formulate business strategies, the organization need to access large volumes of data stored at heterogeneous source to gain business insights and to enhance the decision-making process. One of the major restraining factors of global data virtualization is the lack of standardization in enterprise data management. Data management is an approach that allows an application to retrieve and manipulate data without requiring technical details about the data such as how it is formatted at source or where it is physically located. There are many advantages of data virtualization such as it access and leverage all information of all information that has value for competitive advantages-enterprise, social and public, agile data provisioning to generate business value externally and internally-by increasing shareability of a data resource across multiple data users and use cases and simplify a faster, easier, more agile and enjoyable data integration experience.

The regional analysis of the Global Data Virtualization Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid expansion of domestic enterprise and massive growth of data generation from all industries. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global data virtualization market. North America also anticipated exhibiting higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing demand for data integration software tools.

The major market player included in this report are:

• IBM Corporation

• SAP SE

• Informatica

• Denodo Technologies

• Oracle

• Tibco Software

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAS Institute

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Standalone Software

 Data Integration Software

 Application Tool Solution

By End-User:

 BFSI

 IT & Telecommunication

 Energy & Utilities

 Manufacturing

 Healthcare

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Data Virtualization Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors