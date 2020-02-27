Technology
Global Dealer Management Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Dealer Management Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The Dealer Management Market is continuously growing on surging trends across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of the global Dealer Management market is increasing utility in the transportation & automotive sector and the rise in the adoption of fleet management analytics. In addition, increasing demand and adoption of cloud-based deployment in the market of dealer management contributes more to market growth. The major limiting factor of the global dealer management market is the lack of availability of skilled professionals. Dealer management is a system in which bundled management information systems created specifically for the automotive industry to the centralized applications to collect customer and vehicle inventory information. Dealer management offers various benefits such as it helps your business close more deals, it is efficient and accessible, more secure, it allows to easily lock out a sale or service person, it allows to create repair order that adds in parts & labor, it has high flexibility, helps dealers to focus on core business and they are highly configurable in regard to finance & insurance.
The regional analysis of the Global Dealer Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of automotive industries especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia region. Europe is also estimating to project a major growth in the global Dealer Management market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the United States is still playing an important role in the development of dealership management.
The major market player included in this report are:
• IBM Corporation
• CA
• Cox Automotive
• SAP
• Wipro
• Apicor
• Internet Brands
• Routeone
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Transport & Logistics
Fleet Management Subscription Devices
Construction
Oil & Gas
Mining
Agriculture
Marine
Motor Sports
By Deployment Mode:
On-premises
Cloud
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Dealer Management Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
