Global Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market Predicted to Reach USD 16.8 Billion by 2026

The global Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen market in 2019 was approximately USD 9.5 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 16.8 billion by 2026.

Insulin is a vital component to control type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Insulin is usually used required the treatment of type 2 diabetes. New innovations are disposable insulin styles that were introduced some 20 years ago. Two forms of disposable insulin pens, namely reusable and disposable, are available. The pen used by a patient depends entirely on the type of diabetes that he or she has and the number of insulin units needed per shot. The size and shape of the needles used in disposable insulin styles vary. As these are mature markets, the markets for insulin pens in Europe and Japan are growing at a moderate rate. This has also resulted in an increase in the elderly population and an increase in the number of diabetic patients in these regions.

Some countries in the market of insulin pen devices are less well-pervaded such as India, China, and Brazil. These markets have enormous potential as they consist of a large aging population and diabetic patients. As a result, manufacturing companies are now focusing on the Asian Insulin Pen market.

Growth in the global market for disposable insulin pens is owed to a number of factors, including rising diabetes, high adoption rates, ergonomic design, and increased consumer popularity. In addition, the increasing demand for human insulin analogs, increased government support and technological advances in insulin pens are some of the other key factors driving the global market for disposable insulin pens. In addition, the R&D in the insulin industry is also projected to boost the market for insulin pens. However, the development of the market for insulin penis is limited by safety issues relating to the use of pens and strict new product development regulations.

By type, record population in the world are suffering from type 1 diabetes in 2019 owing to the rise in the elderly population and the change in the eating habit amongst the population. Based on the distribution channel, the chemist segment dominated the global market in 2019 and was accounted for approximately 27% shares worldwide. This segment is anticipated to boost throughout the forecast period owing to its ease of access and negotiable prices.

On the basis of region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2019 and was accounted for 34% of global shares. The increasing diabetic cases combined with the convenience of using insulin pens fueled the growth of the market in the North American Region.

Some of the essential players operating in the Diabetes Disposable Insulin market, but not restricted to include Health Care Center, P.B Pharmaceuticals, INJEX, Owen Mumford, Ltd., Nipro Medical Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Berlin-Chemie Ag, Companion Medical, Pendiq Gmbh, Eli Lilly And Company, Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Ypsomed Ag, Biocon, Sanofi, and others.

This report segments the Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen market as follows:

Global Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Global Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market: By Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Hospitals

Clinics

Chemists

Others

Global Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



