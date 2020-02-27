Global Digital Asset Management Software Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Digital Asset Management Software Market valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Digital Asset Management Software Market is continuously growing on a surging trend in the coming years. The major driving factor of the global Digital Asset Management Software market is the increasing proliferation of digital content, reductional of operational cost and fueling investments in digital marketing. In addition, growth in demand for collaborative digital workflow and an increase in the need for meeting government mandates to maintain transparency of operations.

However, the factors limiting the market growth are lack of awareness, lack of skilled personnel and a high initial investment of the global Digital Asset Management Software market. Digital asset management software is the software that conducts the process of organizing the stored data by managing its digital rights and authorizations. Digital asset management software has various benefits such as eliminate the cost of lost or misplaced work, accelerate production cycle, reduce the time to bring new marketing campaigns to market, eliminate workflow redundancies, improve collaboration and access to critical assets, maintain brand consistency, control over all data and improve marketing intelligence and measurement of return on marketing investments (ROMI).

The regional analysis of the Global Digital Asset Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based storage of data and the presence of a large number of major market players. Europe also contributes a major growth rate in the global Digital Asset Management Software market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing demand for enterprise content management, especially in developing nations such as India, China, and Japan. These countries have increased demand for efficient data management and digitalization thus boosting the growth of the market.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Adam Software Nv

• Adobe Systems Incorporated

• Canto Inc.

• CELUM GmbH

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• EMC Corporation

• Extensis

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

• MediaBeacon Inc.

• North Plains Systems Corp.

• Nuxeo

• OpenText Corp

• Oracle Corporation

• QBNK Company AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Brand Asset Management Systems

 Library Asset Management Systems

 Production Asset Management Systems

 On-premises DAMs Software

 DAMS Software-as-a-Service

By Application:

 Media Industry

 Publishing Industry

 Others

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Digital Asset Management Software Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5770-global-digital-asset-management-software-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com