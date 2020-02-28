Technology
Global Digital insurance platform Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Digital insurance platform Market valued approximately USD 69.4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”
Key factors which give growth to the Digital insurance platform market are growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) products, rise in the shift of insurers’ focus from product-based strategies to customer-centric strategies, and increased awareness among insurers to digitalize channels and the digital insurance platform is a business model that enables stakeholders in the ecosystem of the insurance industry to connect through a single centralized framework for solving multiple critical issues in the developing high-value ecosystems.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Tools & Services
By End Users:
Insurance companies
Third-party administrators
Brokers
Aggregators
By Insurance application:
Automotive & transportation
Home & commercial buildings
Life & health
Business & enterprises
Travel
By Deployment type:
On-premises
Cloud
By Organisation size:
Large enterprises
Small & medium size enterprises
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, Oracle, SAP, TCS, cognizant, DXC technology, Infosys, Pegasystems, apian, mind tree, prima solutions, fines, bolt solutions, inzura. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Digital insurance platform Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
