Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025
“Global Digital Textile Printing Ink industry valued approximately USD 743 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.3% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”
The factors speculated to propel the market are ease of image modification, on-demand printing, and short turnaround time. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Application:
Clothing/Garments
Household
Technical Textile
Others
Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Huntsman Corp., BASF SE, SPG Prints, DuPont, LANYU Digital, KIIAN Group, Sawgrass, and Hongsam. The companies are spending a lot on their research and development programs to keep up with the dynamically changing technologies in the market. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers.
Target Audience of the Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Study
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
