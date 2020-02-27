Technology
Global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market are continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) consumption market is a pivotal tool for the organizations operating in the present scenario. As the multinational organizations are focusing on expanding their operations in terms of merger & acquisition and Investment the need for better security infrastructure and New IP addresses is fueling the utility and adoption of DNS, DHCP and IPAM (DDI) consumption market across the globe. For the precise management of IP addresses significantly across the network, the organizations are opting for a DDI solution.
The solution offers the organization or enterprise with a tool to effectively manage the various tasks related to IP address management & further assists in managing the DNS & DHCP services across the network. The DNS, DHCP, and IPAM market are mainly driven owing to factors such as rising attacks on the DNS server, the proliferation of BYOD at the workplace, Emergence of IoT Platforms and reduction in the OPEX considering the global scenario. Moreover, Verticals which includes Telecom & IT, Financial Services & Insurance, Banking, Healthcare & Life sciences, Education, Retail, Banking, Manufacturing, Media & entertainment, and energy & utilities have also paved the way for the growth of DNS< DHCP and IP address management market.
The regional analysis of Global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the presence of various DDI solutions and services markets across this region. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The major market player included in this report are:
• Nokia Corporation
• Bluecat Networks
• Microsoft Corporation
• Infoblox Inc
• Cisco Systems Inc
• Men & Mice
• Efficient
• BT Diamond IP
• Fusionlayer Inc
• Solarwinds Worldwide LLC
• PC Network Inc
• Tcpwave Inc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solution
Services
By Application:
Network Automation
Data Center Transformation
Virtualization and Cloud
Network Security
Others
By Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
By Deployment Type:
Cloud
On-Premises
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5896-global-dns,-dhcp,-and-ipam-(ddi)-consumption-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com