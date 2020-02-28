Global DNS Firewall Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global DNS Firewall Market valued approximately USD 71.1 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.6% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The extreme vulnerability of DNS to malware and Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) intrusions is one of the factors expected to drive the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Type

 Cloud

 On-premises

 Virtual appliance

By End-users

 DNS providers

 Domain name registrars

 Enterprises

 Website hosts

 Service providers

By End-use Vertical

 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

 Telecom and IT

 Media and entertainment

 Retail and eCommerce

 Healthcare

 Government

 Education

By Regions:

 North America

 The U.S.

 Canada

 Europe

 UK

 Germany

 Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Cisco, Infoblox, VeriSign, BlueCat, Nominum, Cloudflare, SWITCH, eSentire, EfficientIP, EonScope, F5 Networks, ThreatSTOP, Constellix, Verigio Communications. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global DNS Firewall in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors