Global DNS Service Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global DNS Service Market valued approximately USD 230 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The DNS Service Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of the global DNS Service market is increasing awareness to safeguard the websites from various attacks, a growing number of internet users and low cost associated with DNS service. In addition, rising E-business and increasing DNS communications in the association to progress the streamline management and performance among others. The major restraining factor of the global DNS service market is the availability of free DNS providers and high installation costs.
Domain Name System (DNS) is a way in which the domain names of the internet are sited and are converted into internet protocol addresses. The process of DNS resolution involves converting a hostname into a computer-friendly IP address. Domain Name System (DNS) offers various benefits such as it can browse the internet worldwide, no need for memorizing IP addresses, security enhancement and DNS servers have fast internet connections. Moreover, this allows users to memorize URL addresses and also allows private servers made by home users to be freely available yet somewhat shielded from having their IP address publicly known.
The regional analysis of the Global DNS Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing technology infrastructure & adoption. Europe also contributes to a major growth rate in the global DNS Service market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing production of mobile devices & internet usage and increasing adoption of 4G.
The major market player included in this report are:
• AWS
• Cloudflare
• Google
• Oracle
• Verisign
• Akamai Technologies
• CDNetworks
• DNS Made Easy
• IBM
• Microsoft
• Neustar
• Nsone
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Primary
Secondary
By Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecom & Information Technology
Media & Entertainment
Retail & E-commerce
Healthcare,
Government
Education
Others
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global DNS Service Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
