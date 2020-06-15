Global Dyes And Pigments Market Key Drivers & On-Going Trends 2020-2027 | BASF SE, DIC CORPORATION, Clariant, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Atul Ltd

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dyes and Pigments Market

The increasing consumption of dyes and pigments in the emerging countries is expected to drive the dyes & pigments market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Rising demand from the end-user industries and HPP pigments is another factor that will boost the growth of the market. The technical advancement and innovation is the biggest opportunity for the production of dyes & pigments market in the forecast period. On the other hand, fluctuation in prices of dyes and pigments and environmental consideration will hamper the growth of the dyes and pigments market.

Dyes & pigments market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is expected to reach USD 29.25 Billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The dyes & pigments market is growing due to the efficient removal of environmental and hazardous pollutants by using advanced technologies.

Dyes are water soluble compound that can be used to provide aesthetic appeal whereas pigments are organic and inorganic compound that are insoluble in water. Dyes and pigments are the type of additives which are extensively used in printing industry, textile industry and automotive industry.

Dyes & Pigments Market Country Level Analysis

Dyes & pigments market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country by type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the dyes & pigments market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Central and South America dominates the market due to the large market share of the U.S. in dyes & pigments market due to the high chemical reserving properties while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027due to increasing urbanisation and rising population.

Global Dyes & Pigments Market Scope and Market Size

Dyes & pigments market is segmented on the basis of type and by application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, dyes & pigments market is segmented into dyes and pigments. Dyes are further segmented into reactive dyes, disperse dyes, vat dyes, direct dyes, acid dyes and other dyes. Other dyes are further segmented into sulfur dyes, basic dyes and solvent dyes. Pigments are further divided into organic, inorganic and titanium. Organic dyes are sub-segmented into natural and synthetic. Synthetic is into azo pigments, phthalocyanine pigments and high-performance pigments. Inorganic segment is further divided as iron oxide pigment which is further divided into natural iron oxide and synthetic iron oxide. Synthetic iron oxide is further segmented into carbon black pigment, chromium oxide pigment and cadmium pigment.

Based on application, the dyes & pigments market is segmented into dyes and pigments. Dyes are further segmented into textile, leather, paper, paint, plastic and other. Pigments are further segmented into paints and coatings, plastics, paper, printing ink, construction and others.

Competitive Landscape and Dyes & Pigments Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the dyes & pigments market report are BASF SE, DIC CORPORATION, Clariant, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Atul Ltd, Cabot Corporation, Kiri Industries Ltd, LANXESS, Chromaflo Technologies, ECKART GmbH, Flint Group, Heubach GmbH, Tinting Systems Companyand DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

