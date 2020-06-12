Global Electric Wheelchair Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Golden Technologies, Drive Medical, Invacare Corp

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Electric Wheelchair market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“This report studies the Electric Wheelchair market, A motorized wheelchair, powerchair, electric wheelchair or electric-powered wheelchair (EPW) is a wheelchair that is propelled by means of an electric motor rather than manual power. Motorized wheelchairs are useful for those unable to propel a manual wheelchair or who may need to use a wheelchair for distances or over terrain which would be fatiguing in a manual wheelchair. They may also be used not just by people with ‘traditional’ mobility impairments, but also by people with cardiovascular and fatigue based conditions. Centre wheel drive electric wheelchair is used in the smaller space with good flexibility, but the front wheels on uneven terrain conditions or the rear wheel is easily caused stagnation of wheelchair card.Figure Picture of Electric Wheelchair

The electric powered wheelchair was said to be invented by George Klein who worked for the National Research Council of Canada, to assist injured veterans during World War II.

A powerchair can be used by someone who hasn’t got the dexterity or mobility, perhaps, to drive a mobility scooter due to arm, hand, shoulder or more general disabling conditions, and do not have the leg strength to propel a manual chair with their feet. EPWs can offer various powered functions such as tilt, recline, leg elevation, seat elevation, and others useful or necessary to health and function.

A powerchair user might also have special seating or arm and leg rest requirements that are better served by a powerchair than a mobility scooter

According to the statistical data, Demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Large quantities of electric wheelchairs have to be imported. More players will enter into this market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Electric Wheelchair 4900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Electric Wheelchair Industry

Global Electric Wheelchair market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Electric Wheelchair industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Electric Wheelchair industry players.

GLOBAL ELECTRIC WHEELCHAIR INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Electric Wheelchair market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Electric Wheelchair business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Electric Wheelchair business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Electric Wheelchair industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Electric Wheelchair market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Electric Wheelchair Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Application–

Hospital

Home

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Electric Wheelchair industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Electric Wheelchair Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Golden Technologies, Drive Medical, Invacare Corp, Hoveround Corp, Heartway, 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp, EZ Lite Cruiser, Merits Health Products, Dane

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

