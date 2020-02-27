Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market valued approximately USD 670 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.50 % over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) is a latest process for fabricating microprocessors, this is more efficient than the present ones accessible in the market. Extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) permit storage of extra information. This replaces other visual lithography techniques, recently used to fabricate microcircuit, that use in our devices. Few factors which helps in the growth of the market include ability of EUVL system provides resolving power and more productivity. However, EUVL is complex technology which needs all modern step-and-scan system to manufacture semiconductors, restricts the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Light Source:

 Laser Produced Plasmas (LLP)

 Vacuum sparks

 Gas Discharge

By Equipment:

 Light Source

 Mirrors

 Mask

 Ohers

By Component:

 Memory

 IDM

 Foundry

 Ohers

By Regions:



 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market ASML, CANNON INC., Intel Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Nuflare Technology Inc., Samsung Corporation, Suss Microtec AG, Ultratech Inc., Vistec Semiconductor Systems. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors