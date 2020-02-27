Health
Global Filter Integrity Test Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025
“Global Filter Integrity Test is valued approximately at USD 60 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
Filter integrity test is a kind of testing process, which is mainly used in the pharmaceutical industry. Filter testing or more generally called as integrity testing is required to make sure the purity of grade filters. Most of the common filter integrity tests are diffusive flow, bubble point and pressure hold testing. Further, according to the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of American health authority, producers are beholden to test the filter for reliability before and after the production cycle.
Increasing research & development spending along with growth in biopharmaceutical industry are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, the total spending on R&D for all sectors increased nearly USD 757 million from 2016, to reach USD 3.9 billion in 2018, as per the Stats NZ. Also, the statistical office of the European Union revealed that the EU member countries in 2017 incorporated €320 billion (USD 365 billion) on research and development (R&D), and that two-thirds of this was spent by the private sector.
Since the spending on research and development activities is on increasing trend thereby, the need for filter integrity test has also increased as it helps in identify that filter is fully functional and no unwanted components are passed through it therefore, promoting the growth of the market across the globe.
Moreover, growing opportunities in emerging markets and manufacturing and use of advanced filters is the major factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high cost of testing is one of the major factors which is anticipated to restrain the growth of global Filter Integrity Test market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Filter Integrity Test Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and implementation of drug safety guidelines by the FDA, which creates the demand for filter integrity test in the region.
However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as significant investments by manufacturers, rising government support and developing research and development infrastructure across the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Danaher Corporation
Merck KGaA
Sartorius AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Meissner Filtration Products
Donaldson Company
Parker Hannifin Corp
Eaton Corporation PLC
Mdi Membrane Technologies
Sh-Surway
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Filter Type:
Liquid Filter Integrity Test
Ai Filter Integrity Test
By Type:
Diffusion Test
Water Flow Integrity Test
Bubble Point Test
By Mechanism:
Automated Filter Integrity Test
Manual Filter Integrity Test
By End User:
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Contact Manufacturing Organizations
Other End Users
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Filter Integrity Test Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/4974-global-filter-integrity-test-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com