Global Filter Integrity Test Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025

“Global Filter Integrity Test is valued approximately at USD 60 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Filter integrity test is a kind of testing process, which is mainly used in the pharmaceutical industry. Filter testing or more generally called as integrity testing is required to make sure the purity of grade filters. Most of the common filter integrity tests are diffusive flow, bubble point and pressure hold testing. Further, according to the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of American health authority, producers are beholden to test the filter for reliability before and after the production cycle.

Increasing research & development spending along with growth in biopharmaceutical industry are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, the total spending on R&D for all sectors increased nearly USD 757 million from 2016, to reach USD 3.9 billion in 2018, as per the Stats NZ. Also, the statistical office of the European Union revealed that the EU member countries in 2017 incorporated €320 billion (USD 365 billion) on research and development (R&D), and that two-thirds of this was spent by the private sector.

Since the spending on research and development activities is on increasing trend thereby, the need for filter integrity test has also increased as it helps in identify that filter is fully functional and no unwanted components are passed through it therefore, promoting the growth of the market across the globe.

Moreover, growing opportunities in emerging markets and manufacturing and use of advanced filters is the major factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high cost of testing is one of the major factors which is anticipated to restrain the growth of global Filter Integrity Test market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Filter Integrity Test Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and implementation of drug safety guidelines by the FDA, which creates the demand for filter integrity test in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as significant investments by manufacturers, rising government support and developing research and development infrastructure across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Meissner Filtration Products

Donaldson Company

Parker Hannifin Corp

Eaton Corporation PLC

Mdi Membrane Technologies

Sh-Surway

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Filter Type:

Liquid Filter Integrity Test

Ai Filter Integrity Test

By Type:

Diffusion Test

Water Flow Integrity Test

Bubble Point Test

By Mechanism:

Automated Filter Integrity Test

Manual Filter Integrity Test

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contact Manufacturing Organizations

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Filter Integrity Test Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors