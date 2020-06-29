Global Flotation Reagents Market – In Depth Research with Industry Driving Factors, Consumer Behaviour Analysis, Future Trends, Key Players and Forecast by 2026 | Huntsman International LLC., Akzo Nobel N.V., Solvay, BASF SE, EVONIK INDUSTRIES, Clariant

Global Flotation Reagents Market report identifies the consumers’ needs and wants to deliver it more sincerely, effectively and efficiently than the competition. Easy to understand research method and employment of excellent tools and techniques make this market research report exceptional. The study takes into account drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Clients get fluency with a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while using this Global Flotation Reagents Market report for the business growth.

High amount of minerals and useful metals are generated by using flotation reagents. The reagents disperse the ores and extract useful minerals out of it. The floating reagents are added to the explosives making it extremely sensitive to heat, static electricity, friction and impact. The examples of some materials used as reagents for the process in mining industry are lead azide, mercury fulminate and PETN. Explosives are used in the mining of variety of minerals such as gold, copper, iron ore, tin, zinc, titanium, bauxite, nickel.

Flotation reagents are the chemicals that are used for the separation of materials based up on their affinity for water. It is of different types as per their functions performed in the separation process of minerals and treatment of waste water. Mostly, the flotation process is used in the mining industry. Collectors are the main type of reagents used in the flotation process.

Flocculants are widely used reagent followed by dispersants and collectors in wastewater treatment, mining and mineral processing industries.

Global flotation reagents market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Flotation Reagents Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Huntsman International LLC., Akzo Nobel N.V., Solvay, BASF SE, EVONIK INDUSTRIES, Clariant, The Dow Chemical Company, Kemira, SNF Group, Orica Limited, Hychem, Inc., Ecolab, Solenis, Cochran Chemical Company Inc., IXOM, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shandong Acid Technology Co., Ltd., ArrMaz, CP Kelco, Moly-cop, NALCO, Teiling Beneficiation Reagent Co. Ltd., Air Products and Chemicals, Chevron Philips Technology Company and Ashland.

Product Launch:

In November 2018, IXOM 2015 introduced the world’s first WebGenTM wireless initiation system which will help in being a part of automated future and it will also help them in the mining industry.

In March 2019, Ecolab launched the Ecolab Smart Water Navigator, through which everybody can save and have the water that they need in the future. This tool will help us to turn good intention into action.

Segmentation: Global Flotation Reagents Market

Global flotation reagents market is segmented into two notable segments which are type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into flocculant, frothers, collectors, dispersants, regulators, solvent extractors, modifiers and others. Collectors are further sub-segmented into anionic, cationic, non-ionic and others. Frothers are sub-segmented into acidic, basic and neutral. Modifiers are further sub-segmented into activators, acidic depressants, deactivators and pH modifiers. In December 2018, Ashland completed a successful expansion for Natrosol hydroxyethyl cellulose increasing the company’s manufacturing output at the site by 30 per cent.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into mining, mineral processing, water and wastewater treatment, leaching and abrasive blasting, explosives and drilling and others. In March 2016, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company announced that they are expanding the low viscosity polyalphaolefins capacity at its Cedar Bayou plant in Baytown. It will allow the company to meet the increasing demand for high performance lubricants.



