Global Food Amino Acid Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Food Amino Acid Market valued approximately USD 4.35 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Increasing demand for glutamic acid as a flavor enhancer and rising demand for amino acid-based nutritional products are the primary growth drivers. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness for nutritional diets is another key growth factor for the global food amino acids market.

Among the various regions covered in the report, the Asia -Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the total revenue share of the global food amino acids market. Asia Pacific food amino acid market is projected to contribute more than 32% revenue share in 2016. The market growth is driven by increasing awareness of consumers for nutritive food diets and rising health consciousness, especially in developing countries like India, China, and Malaysia.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Glutamic Acid

 Lysine

 Tryptophan

 Methionine

 Phenylalanine

 Others

By Source:

 Plant-Based Amino Acids

 Animal-Based Amino Acids

 Synthetic Amino Acids

By Application:

 Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplement

 Infant formula

 Food Fortification

 Convenience Food

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group, Evonik Industries, Sigma-Aldrich, Prinova Group LLC, Daesang Corporation, Shaoxing Yamei Biotechnology, Co., Ltd., Qingdao Samin Chemical Co., Ltd., Hugestone Enterprise Co., Ltd., Brenntag AG, Pangaea Science Inc., Amino GmbH, Kingchem LLC, Rochern Internation Inc., Sunrise Nutrachem Group Frequent cross-industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Food Amino Acid Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors