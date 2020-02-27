Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is valued at approximately USD 19.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Increasing fraud and its related losses are expected to fuel the market growth. According to the report of the National Audit Office (NAO) the United Kingdom, around 1.9 million cyber-related fraud incidents were found in 2016 in the United Kingdom which results in loss of around $11.35 billion. Thus, increasing fraud cases and its cost is expected to fuel the fraud detection and prevention market over the forecast period.

The report on global fraud detection and prevention market includes the component, application area, deployment mode, organization size, and vertical segments. Component segment is divided into solution and services, application area is further sub-segmented into identity theft, payment fraud, money laundering, and others, deployment mode comprised cloud and on-premises, organization size is further segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises and by vertical include banking, financial services, and insurance, retail, telecommunication, government/public sector, healthcare, real estate, energy and power, and manufacturing. The predictive analytics segment is the dominating segment owing to rising demand to identify potential threats, payment frauds, and credit/debit card frauds.

The regional analysis of global fraud detection and prevention market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global fraud detection and prevention market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as increasing loss due to fraudulent activities in the organization and the emergence of several FDP solution providers are promoting the growth of the market.

The leading market players mainly include-

• Fico

• IBM

• Fiserv

• FIS Global

• ACI Worldwide

• Bae Systems

• Experian

• Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

• Iovation

• Friss

• Nice

• DXC Technology

• Dell Technologies

• SAS Institute

• SAP

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Solutions

o Fraud Analytics

o Authentication

o Governance, Risk, and Compliance

o Others

 Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

By Application Area:

 Identity Theft

 Payment Fraud

 Money Laundering

 Others

By Deployment Mode:

 Cloud

 On-Premises

By Organization Size:

 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

 Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

 Retail

 Telecommunication

 Government/Public Sector

 Healthcare

 Real Estate

 Energy and Power

 Manufacturing

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Seats Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5813-global-fraud-detection-and-prevention-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com